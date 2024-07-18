"While the benchmark indices opened lower on Thursday, they bounced back in the second session, with the Nifty 50 benchmark index reaching a new milestone of 24,800.As the markets ended at a fresh record high for the fourth consecutive session, analysts expect the bulls to eye the 25,000-milestone for the Nifty index.According to Osho Krishan, senior analyst of technicals and derivatives at Angel One Ltd., the 24,500 level is expected to provide strong support for the index.He expects 'some cushioning for upcoming blips' around the 24,650 subzones. 'On the higher end, it's challenging to anticipate the exact resistance zone, but achieving the milestone of 25,000 is now seen as a significant target for the bulls,' Krishan added.Aditya Gaggar, director of Progressive Shares, said, 'The Nifty has formed a big green candle, implying a strong comeback of bulls.' According to him, 25,000 could be considered an immediate hurdle, while 24,500 will serve as strong support.Krishan also voiced some caution due to divergences in the advance-decline ratio and the actual market movement. Traders are advised to stay fussy in stock selection with a thematical approach, the analyst added.Nifty Bank opened the gap down on Thursday and also saw a strong recovery to close on a positive note of 52,621 levels. Hrishikesh Yedve, assistant vice president of technical and derivatives research at Asit C. Mehta Investment Intermediates Ltd., said that the index defended the 21-DEMA support of 52,020 levels. If the index holds above this level, then the ongoing bullish momentum of the index will continue, with 52,800 and 53,000 serving as strong resistance levels..Nifty, Sensex End At Record Closing High For Fourth Day In A Row: Market Wrap.India's benchmark stock indices ended at a fresh record high for the fourth consecutive session on Thursday amid volatility, led by gains in Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. and Infosys Ltd.The NSE Nifty 50 gained 187.85 points, or 0.76%, to end at a new record closing high of 24,800.85. The S&P BSE Sensex gained 626.91 points, or 0.78%, to end at a fresh lifetime closing high of 81,343.46.Intraday, the Nifty rose 0.91% to hit a fresh high of 24,837.75, and the Sensex gained 1% to a fresh high of 81,522.55.Broader markets underperformed benchmark indices. The S&P BSE Midcap and Smallcap ended 0.99% and 1.15% lower, respectively.On BSE, of the 20 sectors, 13 advanced and seven declined. S&P BSE Industrials was the worst-performing sector, and S&P BSE IT and TECK were the best-performing ones on Thursday.Market breadth was skewed in favour of the buyers. Around 2,497 stocks declined, 1,426 stocks rose, and 93 stocks remained unchanged on the BSE..The Indian rupee closed weaker on Thursday on dollar demand by oil importers amid rising oil prices.The local currency appreciated 7 paise to close at Rs 83.66 after it opened at Rs 83.58, according to Bloomberg. It had closed at Rs 83.59 on Tuesday."