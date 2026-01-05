Trade Setup For Jan 6: Nifty's Short-Term Outlook Bullish, Immediate Resistance At 26,350

The Indian equity markets faced volatility in Monday's session fuelled by the United States carrying out a large-scale military strikes against Venezuela on Saturday. Both benchmarks ended the day in losses.

However, analysts project a bullish momentum to sustain in the near-term. Key support levels lie between 26,150 and 26,100, while on the higher side 26,350 and 26,400 are immediate resistance levels, according to Shrikant Chouhan, Head Equity Research, Kotak Securities.

"The intraday market texture is volatile; hence, level-based trading would be the ideal strategy for day traders," Chouhan added.

"The index has formed a small bearish candle signaling consolidation at all time high after the last week strong up move," stated Bajaj Broking Research.

However, the brokerage highlighted that the index continues to trade well above its key moving averages, confirming the strength of the ongoing uptrend.

"Going ahead, traders are advised to maintain a stock-specific and thematic approach to capture outperformance. Also, one needs to keep a close eye on global and geopolitical developments, as they may drive short-term volatility," said Rajesh Bhosale, Equity Technical Analyst, Angel One.