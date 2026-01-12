Trade Setup For Jan 13: Nifty 50 At Crucial Turning Point On Expiry Day

The benchmark Nifty 50 remains at a cautious juncture but buy on dips and sell on rallies would be the ideal strategy for day traders, according to analysts. On the charts, the index signals buying demand at lower levels from the extreme oversold territory after 900 points decline in just five sessions.

From a technical standpoint, the 50-Double Exponential Moving Average at 25,900 is expected to serve as an intermediate hurdle, followed by a strong resistance level at the 26,000 mark, which coincides with the 20-DEMA, Osho Krishan, chief manager of technical and derivative research at Angel One, said.

A decisive breakthrough above these levels could only reignite bullish sentiment in the upcoming session.

On the downside, 25,650 and 25,600 would act as key support zones, while 25,900-25,950 could serve as immediate resistance areas for the bulls, said Shrikant Chouhan, head of equity research at Kotak Securities.

Tuesday will be the weekly expiry for the Nifty futures contract.