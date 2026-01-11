Trade Setup For Jan 12: Nifty's Weakness To Persist, Immediate Support At 25,600

The Indian equity markets extended their decline into the fifth consecutive session on Friday, with Nifty 50 erasing its previous week's gains. Analysts project the weakness to continue at least in the short term.

"Nifty on the weekly chart formed a bearish engulfing candlestick pattern signaling profit booking at higher levels as the index gave up its entire previous week's gains and closed below the last-month low, highlighting downward bias," stated Bajaj Broking Research.

The research firm added that in the near-term, momentum indicators suggest the market is in an oversold territory.

The index is moving below its 50-day Simple Moving Average or SMA. "We are of the view that as long as the market trades below the 50-day SMA or 26,000, the weak formation is likely to continue," said Amol Athawale, VP -Technical Research, Kotak Securities.

The immediate support zone for Nifty lies at 25,600, while on the upside, immediate resistance is seen at 25,750 level, he added.