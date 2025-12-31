Trade Setup For Jan 1: Bulls Eye All-Time Highs As Nifty Reclaims 26,100 In Year-End Rally

The Indian equity markets signed off 2025 on a high note, witnessing a sharp broad-based rally on the final trading day of the year.

Shrikant Chouhan, head of equity research at Kotak Securities, noted that the benchmark indices formed a "promising reversal pattern" on daily charts. Aakash Shah, research analyst at Choice Broking, highlighted that the index has confirmed a breakout from its recent consolidation range, signaling a shift toward a bullish near-term structure.

The immediate resistance is now seen at 26,250 to 26,350. Bajaj Broking Research suggests that a move toward this zone might see some consolidation, but the broader trend remains constructive. Shrikant Chouhan eyes 26,250 as the immediate target, with a further push possible toward 26,350.

The psychological level of 26,000 has now turned into immediate support. Chouhan identifies 26,000 and 25,950 as critical zones for traders, as long as the market holds above these, the bullish sentiment is expected to persist.