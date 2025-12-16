Trade Setup For Dec. 17: Nifty Support Seen At 25,750 After Slipping For Three Sessions

The Nifty 50 index may remain cautious in the Wednesday session after facing selling pressure near its 20-day moving average, according to analysts.

The benchmark 50-stock index is drifting toward the 25,750–25,800 zone, which may act as an immediate support as it aligns with the 50-day moving average and recent price action, according to analysts at Share.Market.

"A sustained move below this area may open the door for a test of the 25,500 level, which also holds the highest weekly put open interest and may provide support. On the upside, the 26,000–26,100 zone may act as a resistance area, with heavy weekly call open interest at 26,000 indicating selling pressure at higher levels," a note said.

The Relative Strength Index, a popular technical indicator, has cooled to 47, slipping below the neutral mark and confirming waning momentum, said Om Mehra, technical research analyst at SAMCO Securities.

"The indicator is now trending lower without any visible positive divergence, indicating that upside traction has weakened in the near term," he said.