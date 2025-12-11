Trade Setup For Dec 12: Nifty Resistance Stays At 26,000 Despite Fed Cut Boost

The NSE Nifty 50 continues to face crucial resistance at around 26,000 levels, despite the boost from US Federal Reserve's rate cuts that propelled the frontline index for a second day in a row.

The immediate resistance for NSE Nifty 50 is placed at 25,950 to 26,000 levels, according to Bajaj Broking Research.

Shrikant Chouhan, Head Equity Research, Kotak Securities Chouhan also sees 25,950 as the immediate resistance, and a successful breakout pushing the market up to 26,000 to 26,075.

Moreover, Bajaj Broking expects the Nifty to trade within a broader 25,700 to 26,200 consolidation range.

According to Chouhan, 25,850 to 25,700 are the key support zones, and as long as the market trades above these levels, the uptrend is likely to continue. Rupak De, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities, warned that a decisive break below 25,700 could give bears the upper hand.