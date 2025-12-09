Trade Setup For Dec. 10: Nifty Support Moves To 25,700 As Fed Rate Decision Impact Looms

The NSE Nifty 50 faces crucial support in the 25,700-25,800 range, Bajaj Broking Research analysts said in a note on Tuesday, after the stock market closed lower.

The frontline index is expected to consolidate in the 25,700 to 26,200 range, with a clear breakout or breakdown determining the next directional move, according to the analysts.

Rajesh Bhosale, equity technical analyst at Angel One, also sees 25,700 as a key support level. A breakdown below this level would negate the recent up-move, he added.

A sustained movement above the 20-DEMA near 26,000 would revive optimism, potentially propelling the Nifty towards the 26,200 to 26,300 resistance zone, according to the analyst.