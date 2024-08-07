Trade Setup For Aug. 8: Nifty Forms Bullish Doji, Analysts Predict It Will Surge To 24,686
Analysts expect that if the Nifty surpasses 24,383, it could potentially rise to 24,686. On Aug. 7, the index closed at 24,298, marking a recovery after two consecutive declines.
The Nifty formed a small bullish doji pattern, and support at 24,051 may be crucial in the near term, they said. Additionally, the India Vix fell 14% to approximately 16.17, indicating reduced market volatility.
"Technically, the index has been finding support near the 24,000 levels and maintaining the 50-day exponential moving average (DEMA) support despite recent turbulence, resulting in a relief rally. The 50-DEMA is currently near 23,980, and as long as the index remains above this level, the relief rally is likely to continue," said Hrishikesh Yedve, assistant vice president of technical and derivatives research at Asit C. Mehta Investment Intermediates Ltd.
Yedve added, "On the upside, immediate resistance for the index is around 24,430, where the 21-DEMA hurdle is located, followed by 24,700.
"If the Nifty opens on Aug. 8 with an up-gap (above 24,383) and does not fill it, it could form a bullish island reversal pattern. Buying on Aug. 7 was observed across index heavyweights. However, with fund activity seeming to have decreased compared to recent times, an increase in volumes will be crucial for sustaining the uptrend," said Deepak Jasani, head of retail research at HDFC Securities Ltd.
"Global factors and headwinds are likely to persist, which could continue to impact Indian markets over the next few days. While the Nifty experienced a relief rally today, volatility cannot be ruled out," said Siddhartha Khemka, head of retail research at Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd.
The upcoming RBI policy outcome on Thursday will be closely watched, with expectations of maintaining the interest rate. According to Khemka, interest-sensitive sectors and stocks will be in focus.
In other news, the Bank Nifty closed positively at 50,119.
Yedve noted, "Technically, the Bank Nifty has formed a homing pigeon candlestick pattern, a bullish reversal signal. If the Bank Nifty sustains above yesterday's high of 50,690, it may experience new bullish momentum. On the downside, 49,650 will act as key support in the short term."
Market Recap
Indian benchmark stock indices snapped a three-day losing streak on Wednesday and posted the best session in eight days as heavyweights HDFC Bank Ltd. and Infosys Ltd. led gains.
The NSE Nifty 50 ended 322.70 points, or 1.34%, higher at 24,315.25, and the S&P BSE Sensex ended up 874.94 points, or 1.11%, at 79,468.01.
Intraday, Nifty rose as much as 1.44% to a high of 24,337.70, and Sensex rose 1.335% to a high of 79,565.40.
Broader markets outperformed. BSE Midcap ended 2.6% higher and BSE Smallcap closed up 2.4%.
All 20 sectoral indices on the BSE rose. BSE Oil & Gas was the top gainer.
Market breadth was skewed in favour of the buyers. As many as 2,988 stocks rose, 945 declined, and 98 remained unchanged on the BSE.
Money Market Update
The rupee ended flat at Rs 83.95 after erasing morning gains during the last hours of trade on Wednesday. It had hit a fresh low of Rs 83.98 against the US dollar during the session.
The local currency had opened at Rs 83.89 against the US dollar amid expectations of likely dollar selling by the Reserve Bank of India to support the rupee after its steep fall in the previous session.