Trade Setup For Aug. 8: Nifty Forms Bullish Doji, Analysts Predict It Will Surge To 24,686

Analysts expect that if the Nifty surpasses 24,383, it could potentially rise to 24,686. On Aug. 7, the index closed at 24,298, marking a recovery after two consecutive declines.

The Nifty formed a small bullish doji pattern, and support at 24,051 may be crucial in the near term, they said. Additionally, the India Vix fell 14% to approximately 16.17, indicating reduced market volatility.

"Technically, the index has been finding support near the 24,000 levels and maintaining the 50-day exponential moving average (DEMA) support despite recent turbulence, resulting in a relief rally. The 50-DEMA is currently near 23,980, and as long as the index remains above this level, the relief rally is likely to continue," said Hrishikesh Yedve, assistant vice president of technical and derivatives research at Asit C. Mehta Investment Intermediates Ltd.

Yedve added, "On the upside, immediate resistance for the index is around 24,430, where the 21-DEMA hurdle is located, followed by 24,700.

"If the Nifty opens on Aug. 8 with an up-gap (above 24,383) and does not fill it, it could form a bullish island reversal pattern. Buying on Aug. 7 was observed across index heavyweights. However, with fund activity seeming to have decreased compared to recent times, an increase in volumes will be crucial for sustaining the uptrend," said Deepak Jasani, head of retail research at HDFC Securities Ltd.

"Global factors and headwinds are likely to persist, which could continue to impact Indian markets over the next few days. While the Nifty experienced a relief rally today, volatility cannot be ruled out," said Siddhartha Khemka, head of retail research at Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd.

The upcoming RBI policy outcome on Thursday will be closely watched, with expectations of maintaining the interest rate. According to Khemka, interest-sensitive sectors and stocks will be in focus.

In other news, the Bank Nifty closed positively at 50,119.

Yedve noted, "Technically, the Bank Nifty has formed a homing pigeon candlestick pattern, a bullish reversal signal. If the Bank Nifty sustains above yesterday's high of 50,690, it may experience new bullish momentum. On the downside, 49,650 will act as key support in the short term."