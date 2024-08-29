Trade Setup For Aug. 30: Nifty Eyes 12-Day Rally With 25,100 As Support

Heading into Friday's session, markets will closely watch whether the Nifty can sustain its recent momentum after closing above the 25,100 mark for the fourth day in a row. Analysts suggest that the next target could be 25,370, with downside protection around the 25,000 level, indicating a continuation of the bullish trend.

Despite reaching an all-time high of 25,192, a recovering dollar index, particularly in the metal sector, led to some profit booking on the Nifty. However, positive sentiment was bolstered by gains in key stocks like the Bajaj twins and announcements from Reliance Industries' AGM, according to Hashim Yacoobali, Director of South Gujarat Shares and Sharebrokers Ltd.

The broader market trend remains positive, though traders are advised to be cautious of range-bound activity due to temporary overbought conditions, said Shrikant Chouhan, Head Equity Research of Kotak Securities.

"The Nifty moved up to achieve its highest-ever closing following a volatile session. Besides, the index has undergone a brief consolidation breakout. The RSI is in a bullish crossover, indicating strong price momentum. In the short term, the index might move towards 25,300, with support on the lower end placed at 25,000," said Rupak De, Senior Technical Analyst, LKP Securities.

With Nvidia's revenue forecast falling short of expectations and leading to an 8% drop in after-hours trading, global cues could introduce volatility.

The GIFT Nifty, an early indicator of the Nifty 50’s performance in India, was up 32 points or 0.13% at 25,272.5 as of 6:35 a.m.