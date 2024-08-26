Trade Setup For Aug. 27: Nifty's Path To 25,300 Hinges On Breaching 25,080 Resistance

Market action is expected to hinge on whether the Nifty can decisively break above the key resistance level of 25,080, which could pave the way for a rise towards 25,300 or even 26,270, according to analysts.

"The Nifty remained strong throughout the day. However, failure to move above 25,080 might trigger selling in the market, potentially bringing the index back towards 24,800," said Rupak De, senior technical analyst at LKP Securities.

Traders are advised to remain cautious, with a focus on stock selection, as sentiment is buoyed by favourable global cues and expectations of interest rate cuts, according to Ajit Mishra, senior vice president of research at Religare Broking Ltd. He also recommends a "buy on dips" strategy, particularly as large-cap valuations remain attractive, but warns that the banking sector's mixed performance could limit upward momentum.

"With a strong bullish candle, the index has filled its bearish gap zone, indicating a strong presence of bulls. The immediate hurdle is placed at the previous high of 25,078, while the downside seems to be protected at 24,870," said Aditya Gaggar, director of Progressive Shares. A strong close above 25,078 will be considered a breakout from a V-shaped pattern, and in that case, the approximate target comes to 26,270, he said.