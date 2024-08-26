Trade Setup For Aug. 27: Nifty's Path To 25,300 Hinges On Breaching 25,080 Resistance
A strong close above 25,078 will be considered a breakout from a V-shaped pattern, and in that case, the approximate target comes to 26,270, said Aditya Gaggar, director of Progressive Shares.
Market action is expected to hinge on whether the Nifty can decisively break above the key resistance level of 25,080, which could pave the way for a rise towards 25,300 or even 26,270, according to analysts.
"The Nifty remained strong throughout the day. However, failure to move above 25,080 might trigger selling in the market, potentially bringing the index back towards 24,800," said Rupak De, senior technical analyst at LKP Securities.
Traders are advised to remain cautious, with a focus on stock selection, as sentiment is buoyed by favourable global cues and expectations of interest rate cuts, according to Ajit Mishra, senior vice president of research at Religare Broking Ltd. He also recommends a "buy on dips" strategy, particularly as large-cap valuations remain attractive, but warns that the banking sector's mixed performance could limit upward momentum.
"With a strong bullish candle, the index has filled its bearish gap zone, indicating a strong presence of bulls. The immediate hurdle is placed at the previous high of 25,078, while the downside seems to be protected at 24,870," said Aditya Gaggar, director of Progressive Shares. A strong close above 25,078 will be considered a breakout from a V-shaped pattern, and in that case, the approximate target comes to 26,270, he said.
Market Recap
The NSE Nifty 50 logged its longest winning streak in more than a year to end above the psychologically crucial 25,000 mark on Monday after 16 sessions and the S&P BSE Sensex extended its gains for the fifth consecutive session.
The rally came after dovish commentary by US Fed Chair Jerome Powell at the Jackson Hole symposium, which confirmed a September rate cut in the US.
The Nifty closed 187.45 points or 0.76%, higher at 25,010.60 and the Sensex was 611.90 points or 0.75%, up at 81,698.11. Both indices closed at their highest levels since Aug. 1.
The Nifty ended higher for the eighth consecutive session, its best streak since the eight sessions that ended on July 6.
Stock Market Today: Nifty Registers Longest Gaining Streak In Over A Year To End Above 25,000-Mark
Money Market
The Indian rupee closed flat against the US dollar on Monday, paring morning gains, as month-end dollar demand from importers offset the impact of easing greenbacks following Powell's address on Friday, which bolstered expectations for an interest rate cut at the September meeting.
The local currency closed flat at Rs 83.90 after having opened at Rs 83.82, according to Bloomberg data. It had closed at 83.90 on Friday.