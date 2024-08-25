Trade Setup For Aug. 26: Nifty Set For Gradual Uptick, Eyes Resistance Levels At 24,960-25,080

The NSE Nifty 50 is poised for a gradual uptick in the coming week, with analysts projecting stock-specific actions to dominate the market. On the upside, resistance levels around 24,960 and 25,080 are expected to be key points, according to market experts.

"On the downside, the 21-Day Exponential Moving Average, positioned near 24,510, will act as strong support. As long as the index holds above 24,500, a 'buy on dips' strategy should be employed. On the upside, levels around 24,960 and 25,080 will act as resistance points for Nifty," according to Hrishikesh Yedve, AVP technical and derivatives research at Asit C. Mehta Investment Interrmediates Ltd.

Overcoming the bearish gap on the daily chart within the 24,850-24,950 range will require prudence rather than complacency, said Osho Krishan, senior analyst, technical and derivatives at Angel One Ltd. Breaking these levels could potentially lead the Nifty to new lifetime highs, he said.

"On the lower end, there has been an ascend to the support zone, starting from 24,750-24,700, followed by 24,650-24,600 with anticipation of dips auguring well for the bulls," Krishan said.

We expect the market to witness a gradual uptick with stock-specific action, said Siddhartha Khemka, head of retail research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd.

The Bank Nifty settled the day on a negative note at 50,933 levels.

"Technically, the Bank Nifty has formed a red candle near the trend line resistance around 51,200 levels. However, the index managed to hold above its 21-DEMA support, which is placed near 50,790 levels. On the weekly scale, the index has formed a bullish candle, indicating strength," said Yedve.

As long as the index holds above 50,790, a 'buy on dips' strategy is advisable, according to him. On the upside, trend line resistance near 51,200 levels remains a key barrier. Sustaining above 51,200 could open the path towards the 51,500 to 51,800 levels, he said.