Trade Setup For Aug. 21: Larger Market Texture Bullish, Nifty Eyes 24,870 Level

The larger market texture is bullish but buying on dips and selling on rallies will be the ideal strategy for day traders, according to analysts.

With a bullish candle, the Nifty has filled its bearish gap zone and is now heading towards 24,870—the target of range breakout—with the downside being shifted higher to 24,590, according to Aditya Gaggar, director at Progressive Share Brokers.

For day traders now, 24,650/80,600 and 24,575/80,300 are the key support zones for the Nifty, while 24,800/81,000 and 24,835/81,200 will be the crucial resistance areas. However, below 24,575/80,300, traders may prefer to exit long positions, according to Shrikant Chouhan, head of equity research at Kotak Securities.

In intraday charts, the index is holding a "higher-high and higher-low series formation, which supports a further uptrend from the current levels," Chouhan said. "We are of the view that the larger market texture is bullish, but buying on dips and selling on rallies would be the ideal strategy for day traders."

"This week’s Japan inflation data and FOMC minutes will provide insights into future interest-rate trajectories and market trends," Vinod Nair, head of research at Geojit Financial Services, said.