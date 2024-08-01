Trade Setup For Aug. 2: Nifty 50 Hits New High At 25,000, Analysts Predict Bullish Outlook
Indian stock markets kicked off August with strong gains, as the Nifty 50 soared past the 25,000 mark for the first time and the Sensex broke through 82,000 for the first time. Analysts predict that this bullish sentiment is likely to persist. However, the Nifty Media and Realty indices saw a notable decline among sectors.
"We are of the view that as long as the index is trading above 24,950, the bullish sentiment is likely to continue," said Shrikant Chouhan, head of equity research at Kotak Securities. "On the higher side, the market could rally up to 25,100–25,200. On the flip side, below 24,950, the selling pressure is likely to accelerate. Below the same level, the market could retest the level of 24,850-24,800."
The negative divergence in RSI pulled the index lower to settle the trade at 25,010.90, with gains of 59.75 points, according to Aditya Gaggar, director of Progressive Shares.
"The benchmark index has formed a spinning top candlestick pattern, which represents indecisiveness where the downside seems to be protected at 24,930, while the immediate resistance is placed at 25,100," said Gaggar.
It's recommended for investors to stay in the market, maintain liquidity, and consider investing in high-quality companies with strong earnings visibility over a 12- to 18-month horizon, said Neeraj Chadawar, head of fundamental and quantitative research at Axis Securities.
Market Recap
India's benchmark equity indices continued their record run for the fourth consecutive session on Thursday, with the Nifty 50 crossing the key psychological level of 25,000 for the first time as sentiment brightened after US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell hinted of a possible rate cut in September.
Both indices closed at their highest levels. The Sensex closed 0.15%, or 126.21 points, higher to end at a fresh record high of 81,867.55, and the Nifty added 59.75 points, or 0.24%, to end at a fresh lifetime high of 25,010.90.
The Nifty hit an intraday high of 25,078.30, and the Sensex hit an intraday high of 82,129.49.
Broader markets underperformed benchmark indices. The S&P BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices closed 0.80% and 0.70% lower, respectively, on Thursday.
On BSE, 13 sectors advanced and seven declined. The S&P BSE Utilities rose the most, and the S&P BSE Realty declined the most.
Money Market Update
The Indian rupee closed flat against the US dollar on Thursday, amid rising oil prices. The local currency opened stronger against the US currency after the Federal Reserve hinted at a potential interest rate cut in September.
The Indian currency closed flat at Rs 83.72 after opening at Rs 83.68 against the greenback. It closed at Rs 83.73 on Wednesday.