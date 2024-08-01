Trade Setup For Aug. 2: Nifty 50 Hits New High At 25,000, Analysts Predict Bullish Outlook

Indian stock markets kicked off August with strong gains, as the Nifty 50 soared past the 25,000 mark for the first time and the Sensex broke through 82,000 for the first time. Analysts predict that this bullish sentiment is likely to persist. However, the Nifty Media and Realty indices saw a notable decline among sectors.

"We are of the view that as long as the index is trading above 24,950, the bullish sentiment is likely to continue," said Shrikant Chouhan, head of equity research at Kotak Securities. "On the higher side, the market could rally up to 25,100–25,200. On the flip side, below 24,950, the selling pressure is likely to accelerate. Below the same level, the market could retest the level of 24,850-24,800."

The negative divergence in RSI pulled the index lower to settle the trade at 25,010.90, with gains of 59.75 points, according to Aditya Gaggar, director of Progressive Shares.

"The benchmark index has formed a spinning top candlestick pattern, which represents indecisiveness where the downside seems to be protected at 24,930, while the immediate resistance is placed at 25,100," said Gaggar.

It's recommended for investors to stay in the market, maintain liquidity, and consider investing in high-quality companies with strong earnings visibility over a 12- to 18-month horizon, said Neeraj Chadawar, head of fundamental and quantitative research at Axis Securities.