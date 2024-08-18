Trade Setup For Aug 19: Nifty Likely To Challenge 24,700 Hurdle

The NSE Nifty 50 ended Friday on a bullish note, closing at 24,541 levels, with analysts predicting potential tests of 24,700 and 24,850 in the upcoming sessions as immediate hurdles. All sectors finished in the green, led by IT and Realty, both gaining over 2%.

The volatility index, INDIA VIX, dropped by 6.68%, settling at 14.40, indicating reduced market volatility.

On the technical front, the Nifty surpassed the 21-day exponential moving average at 24,365, forming a strong green candle that signifies continued strength. "As long as the index stays above 24,350, the bullish momentum is likely to persist. Resistance levels are placed near 24,690 and 24,960," Hrishikesh Yedve, assistant vice-president, technical and derivatives research, at Asit C Mehta Investment Intermediates Ltd, said.

"We may see levels of 24,700 and 24,850 being tested as immediate hurdles. If global markets remain supportive, a retest of 25,000 levels and beyond is possible," Rajesh Bhosale, equity technical analyst at Angel One, said. He cautioned that the bullish gap around 24,200 from Friday is crucial. If breached, the market could slide back towards 24,000 and 23,900.

The Nifty 50 earnings grew 4% year-on-year, with expectations of steady earnings growth of approximately 15% over the next two years, according to Siddhartha Khemka, head of retail research at Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd.

The Bank Nifty also closed positively at 50,517. "Technically, it formed a green candle on the daily chart, signaling strength," Yedve said. "However, the index may face resistance near 50,805, where the 21-DEMA is located. A sustained move above 50,810 could propel the index towards the 51,200-51,500 range."