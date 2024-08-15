Trade Setup For Aug 16: Nifty Faces Key Resistance At 24,400

The Nifty is facing resistance at higher levels, unable to surpass the 20-day moving average near 24,400, according to analysts, after the benchmark index closed flat at 24,144 on Wednesday. The volatility index, India VIX, eased by 4.40%, settling at 15.46, signaling reduced market volatility.

"A closing above 24,400 would have negated the near-term downtrend. Instead, it's now retesting last week's lows. Traders should exit their long positions if Nifty breaks below the support zone of 23,800-24,000," Kush Bohra, founder of KushBohra.com., said.

Shrikant Chouhan, head of equity research at Kotak Securities, highlighted that for day traders, 24,215/79,300 is a key level. "A move above this could lead to a brief rally up to 24,250–24,300/79,500–79,750. Conversely, if the index falls below the 50-day SMA at 24,050/78,900, selling pressure may intensify, potentially dragging the index down to 23,900/78,500 or further to 23,840/78,300."

The index formed a small red candle and remained below the 34-day exponential moving average at 24,230, indicating ongoing weakness, according to Hrishikesh Yedve, AVP of technical and derivatives research at Asit C Mehta Investment Intermediates Ltd. "As long as the index stays below 24,230, downward pressure is likely to persist. The 50-DEMA at 24,020 provides support, making the 24,000-24,020 range critical for the short term," Yedve said.

Avdhut Bagkar, technical and derivatives analyst at StoxBox, mentioned that markets may stabilise once this selling phase concludes.

The Bank Nifty index opened marginally negative and remained under pressure throughout the day, closing at 49,727. Hrishikesh Yedve noted that the index formed a red candle on the daily chart, indicating persistent weakness. "However, the index is finding support near 49,650-49,660 levels. A sustained move below 49,650 could push the index toward 49,000," Yedve said.