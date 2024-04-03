Trade Setup For April 3: Short-Term Uptrend Remains Intact

The risk-reward is unattractive for leveraged long positions due to skittish global cues and higher crude. The highest open interest in Nifty exists in the 22,000–23,000 range, showing some risk at the start of the series.

Cement stocks could extend their optimism with a strong long buildup, and pharma and metals are also likely to outperform on fundamental news flow.

Soni Patnaik, assistant vice president at JM Financial Services Ltd., predicts some profit booking for selected F&O stocks due to selling in stock futures with foreign investors' outlook hedged for indices.

Nifty April futures witnessed 1.6% additions of open interest along with a slight decrease in its PCR, currently at 1, indicating a sideways trend, Patnaik said.

Ahead of its weekly expiry, the Nifty 22,300 put-call ratio stands strongly above 3.6, indicating the dominance of put writers, Patnaik said. "Resistance continues around 22,500/22,550 for the Nifty, with a fresh rally likely only above this resistance."

There are no negative signs as of now, as the short-term uptrend remains intact, according to Ruchit Jain, lead researcher at 5paisa.com. "Traders are advised to trade with a positive bias and look for stock-specific buying opportunities."

GIFT Nifty, an early indicator of the Nifty 50 index's performance in India, was trading 47.5 points, or 0.21%, lower at 22,452 as of 7:35 a.m.