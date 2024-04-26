Trade Setup For April 26: Nifty Likely To Continue Upward Trend For New Life High

The NSE Nifty 50 will continue its uptrend, as the index has scored a bearish gap of roughly 22,500 levels and remained above it. The index will likely continue its upward trend and may attempt to break its all-time high, according to Neeraj Sharma, assistant vice president of technical and derivatives research at Asit C Mehta Investment Intermediates Ltd.

The Nifty's short-term support levels are 22,500 and 22,300, with the resistance around 22,780 and 23,000. The Nifty small-cap index has registered a record high, while the midcap index is still 1% away from its previous high, according to Sharma.

In the previous session, Nifty saw swift upward moves, partly driven by a covering of calls. Foreign institutional investors have reduced the long-short ratio on index futures and single-stock futures, according to expiry analysis.

While contract development and manufacturing organisation players disappoint, we should closely monitor the commentary of chemical and aluminium players.

April roll-overs for the Nifty Index futures were significantly lower at 65.12% when compared to the previous month's 69.77% and the three-month average of 71.40%. The most likely reason for the lower positioning could be the anticipation of volatility ahead of the ongoing general elections.

For the Nifty Bank, if it closes above 48,500, then the rally could extend to 49,000–49,500 levels. Technically, the Bank Nifty has surpassed 48,300 and is on the verge of sustaining the 48,500 level, he said. "Short-term support levels for the Bank Nifty are 48,000 and 47,000, with resistance at 49,000 and 49,500."

A positive move in the previous session has paved the way for a new high in the Nifty soon, with strong support at the 22,300 level now, according to Ajit Mishra, senior vice president of research at Religare Broking Ltd. "However, we have been seeing selective participation, so traders should focus more on identifying stocks and continue with a buy-on-dips approach."

The GIFT Nifty was 30 points, or 0.13%, lower at 22,643.00 as of 6:36 a.m.