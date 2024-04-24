Trade Setup For April 24: Nifty Gears Up For Upside Move, Low Volatility Signals Breakout Potential

The Nifty has staged a recovery in the last three trading sessions, retracing 61.8% of the recent correction. However, this level is viewed as an immediate hurdle for the index, making the follow-up move crucial in the upcoming sessions, according to Ruchit Jain, lead of research at 5paisa.com.

Foreign institutional investors maintain a bearish stance in derivatives, with about 65% of their positions in the index futures segment being on the short side. They have not covered these positions during the recent pullback, indicating a lack of conviction in the upward movement, Jain said.

"Also, the RSI oscillator on the daily and the weekly chart is negative, which does not give confidence for a sustained rally towards new highs. Hence, it is advisable to book some profits on trading long positions and take some money off the table. As per the options data, 22,400–22,500 is seen as a hurdle where decent open interest is seen," Jain said.

"This also coincides with the 61.8% retracement resistance mentioned above. Thus, it would be prudent to lighten up longs here and look to re-enter either on a breakout above 22,500 or on any dip. The immediate support for the index is placed around 22,200, followed by 22,030–22,000 zone," he said.