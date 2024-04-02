Trade Setup For April 2: Nifty To Inch Higher With Key Support Seen At 22,350

India's benchmark stock indices are inching towards the greed zone without big global or domestic triggers on Tuesday.

Economy-linked stocks showed spunk in trade and could remain in focus on Tuesday, with private banks continuing their show. Further, the subscription numbers of the telecom companies could lead to a muted performance in trade.

The Nifty 50 has formed a small-bodied bullish candle and closed with gains of around 140 points, according to Chandan Taparia, head of technical and derivatives research at Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd.

Nifty has to continue to hold above the 22,350 mark to witness an upmove towards 22,650 and 22,750 levels, while downside support exists at 22,350 and 22,222 zones, according to Taparia.

Since it is the beginning of a new series, options data is scattered at various far-strike prices, according to Taparia. On the weekly front, the maximum call open interest is at 23,000, then 22,500, while the maximum put OI is at 22,000, then 22,200, he said.

Option data suggests a broader trading range in between 22,000 and 22,800 zones, while an immediate trading range is between 22,300 and 22,600 zones, Taparia said.

The GIFT Nifty, an early indicator of the Nifty 50 index's performance in India, was trading 58.5 points, or 0.26%, higher at 22,551.50 as of 8:06 a.m.