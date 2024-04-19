Trade Setup For April 19: Nifty Momentum Weak In Short Term With Heightened Volatility

The RSI oscillator on the daily chart is negative, indicating a negative short-term momentum, while the 21,950 zone is a crucial support for the short term, according to Ruchit Jain, lead of research at 5paisa.com. If Nifty manages to trade within this channel, then there should be a pullback move from this support and if this is breached, then we could see an extension of this down move towards the 21,740 level, Jain said.

"On the flip side, 22,330–22,380 is the immediate resistance on the pullback move. FIIs have also recently formed fresh short positions in the index futures segment, which is a negative sign."

India VIX, which gauges market volatility has been higher for four straight sessions. Geopolitical tensions and weakness in information technology may linger over large-cap stocks in trade today. The 22,000 call strike has added 1.82 crore contracts and now becomes key resistance zone.

The short-term momentum for the market remains negative based on above data, according to Jain. "However, the Nifty is close to its immediate support and the readings on the lower time frame charts are oversold."

"We have been seeing pressure on every bounce and Nifty has tested the lower band of the rising channel around 21,960 in the previous session," Ajit Mishra, senior vice president of research at Religare Broking Ltd., said. Its break would prompt a further fall to the 21,750–21,600 zone, and volatility across sectors is further adding to the traders' worries, he said. "We thus suggest limiting positions and waiting for clarity."

The GIFT Nifty was trading 76.5 points lower or 0.35% down 21,948.50 as of 06:36 a.m.