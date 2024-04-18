Trade Setup For April 18: Nifty, Sensex Outlook Remains Weak But Near-Term Respite Likely

The NSE Nifty 50 is getting a bit oversold on the intraday charts, indicating the possibility of a near-term respite, according to Hemen Kapadia, senior vice president of institutional equity, KR Choksey Stocks & Securities. But the overall outlook remains negative as this time around, even the weekly picture has turned corrective, Kapadia said. "It would be better to be scrip-specific to trade carefully."

Weak global cues are largely weighing on the sentiment and this trend may continue, with an intermediate rebound, Ajit Mishra, senior vice president, research, Religare Broking Ltd., said. "We reiterate our view to Nifty to find support around the 22,000-22,150 zone and are likely to face a hurdle around 22,350 first."

Trading with a stock-specific approach could be a better trading strategy for the near term, cautioned Ruchit Jain, lead research, 5paisa.com.

On the options front, the weekly data hints at support in the range of 22,000-21,950, which also coincides with a rising trendline support, Jain said. "Only if this support is breached, then one can expect correction towards the 89 DEMA, which is placed around 21,750." However, as the hourly readings are oversold and the market breadth was positive, there could be a pullback move in the index towards 22400, he said.

The GIFT Nifty was trading 30.5 points or 0.14% down at 22,123.00.