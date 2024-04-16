Trade Setup For April 16: Nifty, Sensex Lacking Momentum At Higher Zones

The NSE Nifty 50 has formed a bearish candle on the daily frame with a longer upper shadow indicating momentum missing at higher zones. Now, till the index holds below the 22,300 zone, weakness could be seen towards 22,150-22,050, according to Chandan Taparia, head of technical and derivatives research at Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

The Nifty Bank formed a bearish candle on the daily scale as selling pressure was seen in banking stocks, Taparia said. "Index has started to form lower highs-lower lows on daily scale and has corrected nearly 1,200 points in the last few days." Till it holds below the 48,000 zone, some weakness could be seen towards 47,500, then 47,250 zones.

On the options front, call writing is seen at 22,500, then 22,400 strike, while put writing is seen at 22,000, then 22,200 strike. "Option data suggests a broader trading range in between 21,800 and 22,800 zones, while an immediate trading range in between 22,000 and 22,600 zones."

Given the global uncertainty, the near-term momentum would be more influenced by the news flows and the global markets movement, according to Ruchit Jain, lead of research at 5paisa.com. "Traders should prefer to stay light on trading positions and be very selective in stock-specific trades."

The GIFT Nifty was trading 16.5 points or 0.07% down at 22,233.50 as of 06:31 a.m.