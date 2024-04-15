Trade Setup For April 15: Nifty, Sensex To Remain Volatile As Geopolitical Tensions Flare Up

The domestic markets will trade cautiously as tensions in the Middle Eastern countries escalated after Iran’s attack on Israel. While the geopolitical impact is contained for now, an overhang remains. Markets are likely to see a range-bound move with a mild downward bias, though outflows may dip on Monday. Metals are witnessing institutional buying and chemical stocks starting to see breakouts.

In its election manifesto, Bharatiya Janata Party pledged to focus on infrastructure and keep popular subsidies in place. Traders must keep an eye out for the manifesto-related stocks.

The domestic markets are poised for a lower start with the escalation of geopolitical tensions in the Middle East. Asian markets slipped on Monday as markets grappled with ratcheting tensions after Iran’s unprecedented attack on Israel during the weekend.

Meanwhile, the inflation print for the country came on a positive note on Friday, while Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. kicked off the fourth-quarter earnings by beating estimated figures.

"We expect markets to remain volatile in the near term given the global concerns and the start of an election next week," Siddhartha Khemka, head - retail research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd. "With the onset of the earning season, the focus will shift more toward domestic cues along with macro data points. "Markets on Monday will react to India’s inflation data and TCS Q4 numbers."

The NSE Nifty 50 has been trading in a broadening formation and facing hurdles around the upper band of the 22,700-22,800 zone, according to Ajit Mishra, senior vice president, technical research, Religare Broking Ltd. "Indications are in favour of a further dip and likely to retest the support zone of short-term moving average around 22,350 and next at 22,150."

Considering the scenario, traders should focus more on stock selection and prefer a hedged approach, Mishra cautioned.

The GIFT Nifty was trading 0.5 points up at 22,450.00 as of 06:31 a.m.