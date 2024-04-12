Trade Setup For April 12: Analysts Eye 23,000 Mark For Nifty Amid Strong Global Cues

India's benchmark Nifty 50 may breach the psychological level of 23,000 on Friday given the continued buying momentum across sectors amid a bullish sentiments in the global markets.

The rotational buying across sectors and stability at the global front is helping the Nifty to inch higher every session, according to Ajit Mishra, senior vice president, technical research at Religare Broking Ltd. The beginning of the earnings season will trigger stock-specific volatility, so participants should plan their positions accordingly, Mishra said.

"We are eyeing the 22,850–23,100 zone in Nifty ahead and expect the 22,350–22,500 zone would act as a strong support in case of any profit taking."

The US CPI print came in higher than expected at 3.5%, raising doubts on the Fed's pivot on interest rate in June policy. The US 10-year bond yield spiked 20 basis point after the release of the inflation.

The index has formed a good base around 22,500 levels and as long as the index holds the support of 22,500, the current rally may continue up to 23,000 levels, according to Asit C Mehta Investment Intermediates Ltd.

For Bank Nifty, as long as the index holds above 48,640, the rally could extend towards 49,500–50,000 levels, Asit C Mehta Investment Intermediates said. "Short-term support levels for Bank Nifty are seen at 48,800 and 48,640, with resistance levels at 49,500 and 50,000."

Examining the components of Bank Nifty, State Bank of India and ICICI Bank Ltd. have shown breakout signals and are in a strong uptrend, which could drive Bank Nifty to higher levels, said Aditya Arora, founder and multi asset research analyst at Adlytick.in

"Similarly, the underperformance of Nifty is anticipated to reverse, potentially leading to a significant upmove supported by heavyweight stocks."

"A buy order at this level with a stop loss at 22,450 and targets between 22,850-23,000 is suggested. For Bank Nifty, a buy in the range of 48,000-49,000 is recommended with a stop loss of 1,000 points and targets between 50,000-50,500."

The Nifty put-call-ratio is seen closer to the higher end at 1.32.

The GIFT Nifty was 34.5 points or 0.15% lower at 22,680.50 as of 6:42 a.m.