Trade Setup Aug. 7: Nifty 50 Falls Despite Asian Market Rebound, Analysts Warn Of Potential Decline

The NSE Nifty 50 closed at 23,992.55 on Tuesday, supported by a rebound in other Asian markets, particularly Japan, which had experienced its worst downturn since 2008. Despite this, analysts observed that the day's sell-off reflects ongoing market nervousness, with no strong signs of support forming.

Both major indices and broader market segments saw declines, though the Nifty Realty, Nifty Metal, Nifty Media, and Nifty IT indices posted gains. Other sectors finished in red.

Key trend-setting levels for the Nifty and Sensex are 23,900 and 78,290, respectively, said Shrikant Chouhan, head of equity research at Kotak Securities. "A drop below these levels could lead to further declines to 23,700 or even 23,600 and 78,000–77,800, where support from retracements and long-term averages may be found," he said.

Chouhan recommended selective buying around these levels, with major resistance seen at 24,150/79,000 and 24,400/79,700. He advised reducing weak long positions near 24,300/24,400.

The Nifty needs to surpass the 24,300–24,350 range to initiate a strong pullback. Otherwise, the index may continue its downward trend towards the 23,630 support level, according to Ruchit Jain, lead researcher at 5paisa.com. "We advise traders to stay cautious in the short term and wait for signs of reversal," he said.

The Nifty Bank index has continued to underperform, with significant selling pressure in banking and NBFC stocks.

"The index closed near the short-term support of 49,700, the 50% retracement level of the recent uptrend. Without signs of strength, a breach of this support could lead to a continued correction towards the 61.8% retracement level around 48,860, Jain said. He advised caution and was waiting for a trend reversal.