Trade Setup Aug. 7: Nifty 50 Falls Despite Asian Market Rebound, Analysts Warn Of Potential Decline
Both major indices and broader market segments saw declines, though the Nifty Realty, Nifty Metal, Nifty Media, and Nifty IT indices posted gains. Other sectors finished in red.
The NSE Nifty 50 closed at 23,992.55 on Tuesday, supported by a rebound in other Asian markets, particularly Japan, which had experienced its worst downturn since 2008. Despite this, analysts observed that the day's sell-off reflects ongoing market nervousness, with no strong signs of support forming.
Key trend-setting levels for the Nifty and Sensex are 23,900 and 78,290, respectively, said Shrikant Chouhan, head of equity research at Kotak Securities. "A drop below these levels could lead to further declines to 23,700 or even 23,600 and 78,000–77,800, where support from retracements and long-term averages may be found," he said.
Chouhan recommended selective buying around these levels, with major resistance seen at 24,150/79,000 and 24,400/79,700. He advised reducing weak long positions near 24,300/24,400.
The Nifty needs to surpass the 24,300–24,350 range to initiate a strong pullback. Otherwise, the index may continue its downward trend towards the 23,630 support level, according to Ruchit Jain, lead researcher at 5paisa.com. "We advise traders to stay cautious in the short term and wait for signs of reversal," he said.
The Nifty Bank index has continued to underperform, with significant selling pressure in banking and NBFC stocks.
"The index closed near the short-term support of 49,700, the 50% retracement level of the recent uptrend. Without signs of strength, a breach of this support could lead to a continued correction towards the 61.8% retracement level around 48,860, Jain said. He advised caution and was waiting for a trend reversal.
Market Recap
The benchmark equity indices fell for the third consecutive session on Tuesday and closed at the lowest level in over a month, as they erased all their morning gains in the second half of the session.
The NSE Nifty 50 fell 63.05 points, or 0.26%, to end at 23,992.55, while the S&P BSE Sensex closed 166.33 points, or 0.21%, down at 78,593.07. During the day, the Nifty had risen as much as 1.36%, and the Sensex had jumped 1.39%.
The broader markets underperformed the benchmark indices, as the BSE MidCap and the SmallCap ended 0.71% and 0.57% lower, respectively.
On the BSE, 16 sectors ended on a negative note and four settled higher, with Telecommunication declining the most and Realty rising the most.
Money Market Update
The Indian rupee closed at a record low on Tuesday as global funds continued to pull out of domestic stocks amid the ongoing unwinding of the yen carry trade and rising fear of recession in the US.
The local currency depreciated 12 paise to end at an all-time low of Rs 83.96. It had closed at Rs 83.84 against the greenback on Monday. The currency had opened at Rs 83.86 against the dollar.