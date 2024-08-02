Trade Setup Aug. 5: Nifty 50 Pauses Record Run, Analysts See Short-Term Consolidation

The NSE Nifty 50, which had been on a five-day record run, fell on Friday due to weak global cues. Analysts anticipate that the index may experience consolidation for a few days or weeks as the market adjusts to the current global environment. It recently hit the 25,000 mark but encountered a setback on Friday, closing at 24,717.70.

"Currently, most stocks and indices are close to important resistance levels, and we may see consolidation for a few days or weeks. This occurs whenever indices move too far from short-term averages," said Amol Athawale, VP, technical research at Kotak Securities Ltd.

In the short term, 25,080 and 82,130 will act as stiff resistance for Nifty and Sensex, respectively, according to Hrishikesh Yedve, AVP technical and derivatives research at Asit C. Mehta Investment Intermediates Ltd.

On the downside, 24,600 and 24,500 will provide significant support for the Nifty, while 80,500–80,400 will support the Sensex, he said.

As the halfway point of first quarter earnings comes up, growth for Nifty companies has been sluggish, noted Krishna Appala, senior research analyst at Capitalmind Research. "This tepid earnings growth, if echoed by the remaining companies, could impact the broader market."

With global markets experiencing a risk-off sentiment, highlighted by sharp sell-offs in the Nasdaq and Nikkei this week, accelerating earnings growth is crucial. "If earnings growth doesn’t pick up, the market may face a risk of near-term consolidation," Appala said.

Investors should be cautious next week, considering the Reserve Bank of India's monetary policy meet and potential impacts from recent declines in Asian and US markets, said Avdhut Bagkar, technical and derivatives analyst at StoxBox.

The Bank Nifty closed at 51,350. "It is advised to wait for a decisive breakout of the 51,000–52,300 range to determine the Bank Nifty’s further direction," said Yedve.