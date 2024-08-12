Trade Setup Aug. 13: Resilient Nifty Points To 24,400 As Key Breakout Level

The Nifty displayed resilience, closing the day on a flat to negative note at 24,347 levels, which indicates that the 24,400-level would be the immediate breakout zone, according to analysts.

Railway sector stocks like Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd., Indian Railway Finance Corp., and Railtel Corp. saw significant rallies in Monday's session, driven by the government's approval of eight new railway projects.

The volatility index, INDIA VIX, saw a jump of 3.47%, settling at 15.87, indicating heightened market volatility.

Technically, the Nifty index formed a green candle with shadows on both sides on the daily chart, signaling uncertainty, according to Hrishikesh Yedve, assistant vice-president of technical and derivatives research at Asit C. Mehta Investment Intermediates Ltd. "If the index sustains above 24,480, it could trigger a fresh rally towards the 24,600–24,700 levels."

He recommends a buy-on-dips strategy, noting that the 34-day Exponential Moving Average (DEMA) near 24,240 provides crucial support, making the 24,200–24,240 range a key support zone for Nifty in the short term.

Shrikant Chouhan, head of equity research at Kotak Securities Ltd., pointed out that for the bulls, the 24,400-level would be the immediate breakout zone. A sustained move above this could propel the market towards 24,500-24,550, while a drop below 24,300 could shift sentiment, leading to a retest of the 24,200–24,170 range.

Looking ahead, investors are closely watching the release of India’s July CPI inflation data, which will be crucial for assessing inflation trends in light of the RBI's recent upward revision of the Q2 FY25 CPI forecast to 4.40%, up from the previous estimate of 3.80%, noted Vikram Kasat, head of advisory at PL Capital Ltd.

The Bank Nifty index ended the day positively at 50,578.

"The index attempted to surpass the 50,710-level but couldn't sustain above it, forming a green candle with large shadows. A sustained move above 50,710 could push the index towards the 51,000-51,200 levels<" Yedve said.

He also suggested a buy-on-dips strategy for Bank Nifty, with the 100-DEMA around 49,870 acting as a firm support level in the short term.