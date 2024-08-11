Trade Setup Aug. 12: Nifty Ends Week Down 1.42%, Analysts Point To Key Support At 24,000

Nifty ended the week down by 1.42%, closing just above the 24,350 mark, despite a late recovery. The 24,000-level is expected to act as a significant support point moving forward, according to analysts.

On the daily charts, Nifty formed a small bullish doji-like pattern, rising above the highs of the previous four sessions. It managed to enter the down gap area of 24,383-24,687, with the potential to rise towards the 24,582-24,687 range. In the near term, 24,080 could serve as a support level, according to Deepak Jasani, head of retail research at HDFC Securities Ltd.

“The volatility index, INDIA VIX, fell by 7.5%, settling at 15.37, indicating a drop in market volatility," Jasani said.

The index is currently oscillating within a broad range of 23,970 (50DMA support) to 24,400 (bearish gap zone). A convincing move above the mentioned resistance level will help the index soar further to the 24,560 level. On the flip side, breaking the support level will drag the index down to 23,660, according to Aditya Gaggar, director of Progressive Share Brokers Pvt.

"If the index sustains above 24,420, it could trigger a fresh rally towards the 24,600-24,700 levels. A buy-on-dips strategy is advisable, with 24,000 acting as a major support level, supported by the 50-DEMA," said Hrishikesh Yedve, AVP, technical and derivatives research at Asit C. Mehta Investment Intermediates Ltd.

Bank Nifty opened with a gap up, but faced selling pressure near the 50,700 levels, finally closing on a positive note at 50,485.

"Technically, the index has formed a hammer pattern on the weekly scale, indicating strength. If the index sustains above 50,710, it could trigger a fresh rally towards the 51,000-51,200 levels. A buy-on-dips strategy should be adopted, with firm support at 49,650," Yedve said.