TPG Asia VII Sells 1.93% Stake In Five Star Business Finance

TPG Asia VII Sf Pte, the public shareholder of Five Star Business Finance Ltd., offloaded 1.93% stake in the company for Rs 425.2 crore. The shareholder sold 56.54 lakh shares at Rs 752.02 apiece, according to bulk deal data. Details of the buyers were not disclosed.

In December 2023, the US-based private equity firm held 11.22% stake in the company. In September 2023, it sold more than 3% stake in the company—90.57 lakh shares at Rs 730.62 per share.

Shares of Five Star Finance closed 2.58% lower at Rs 741.50 apiece, as compared with a 0.08% fall in the benchmark BSE Sensex.