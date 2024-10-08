Torrent Power Wins 2,000 MW Energy Storage Contract In Maharashtra

Torrent Power Ltd. received a letter of award from the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd. for the long-term supply of 2,000 megawatt energy storage capacity.

Under this arrangement, Torrent Power will provide energy storage capacity from its upcoming hydro storage plant located in Maharashtra, according to an exchange filing. The contract is set for a duration of 40 years, the filing said.

The company aims to establish between 5 to 8 GW of pumped storage capacity, with a projected investment ranging from Rs 25,000 to Rs 35,000 crore. The expected annual revenue from the contract is estimated to be Rs 1,680 crore, as indicated by the filing.