Torrent Pharma Share Price Hits Life High After Citi Hikes Price Target Post Q1 Results
Torrent Pharma's bottom line surged 20% during the quarter ended June 30, 2025.
Shares of Torrent Pharmaceutical Ltd. rose over 2% on Tuesday to hit a fresh life high after its first-quarter results for fiscal 2025-26 were released. The company's bottom line surged 20% during the quarter ended June 30, 2025.
The Ahmedabad-based drug maker's profit soared to Rs 548 crore for the April-June period, against Rs 457 crore for the same period last year, according to an exchange filing on Monday.
The revenue from Torrent Pharma's Germany business climbed 9% to Rs 308 crore for the first quarter. Its Brazil portfolio recorded a rise in its top line to Rs 218 crore during the April-June period, denoting a 11% surge.
Meanwhile, Citi Research increased the price target for Torrent Pharmaceuticals to Rs 4,380 from Rs 4,000, on healthy and in-line quarter and solid traction across the markets. The brokerage maintained a 'buy' rating for the firm.
Torrent Pharma Share Price
Shares of Torrent Pharma rose as much as 2.61% to Rs 3,717.50 apiece. They pared gains to trade 2.35% higher at Rs 3,708.20 apiece, as of 9:30 a.m. This compares to a 0.04% advance in the NSE Nifty 50.
The stock has risen 15.55% in the last 12 months and 10.12% year-to-date. Total traded volume so far in the day stood at 0.26 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 62.71.
Out of 32 analysts tracking the company, 20 maintain a 'buy' rating, 10 recommend a 'hold' and two suggest 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies an upside of 4.2%.