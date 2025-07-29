Torrent Pharma Share Price Hits Life High After Citi Hikes Price Target Post Q1 Results

Shares of Torrent Pharmaceutical Ltd. rose over 2% on Tuesday to hit a fresh life high after its first-quarter results for fiscal 2025-26 were released. The company's bottom line surged 20% during the quarter ended June 30, 2025.

The Ahmedabad-based drug maker's profit soared to Rs 548 crore for the April-June period, against Rs 457 crore for the same period last year, according to an exchange filing on Monday.

The revenue from Torrent Pharma's Germany business climbed 9% to Rs 308 crore for the first quarter. Its Brazil portfolio recorded a rise in its top line to Rs 218 crore during the April-June period, denoting a 11% surge.

Meanwhile, Citi Research increased the price target for Torrent Pharmaceuticals to Rs 4,380 from Rs 4,000, on healthy and in-line quarter and solid traction across the markets. The brokerage maintained a 'buy' rating for the firm.