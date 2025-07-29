Business NewsMarketsTorrent Pharma Share Price Hits Life High After Citi Hikes Price Target Post Q1 Results
ADVERTISEMENT

Torrent Pharma Share Price Hits Life High After Citi Hikes Price Target Post Q1 Results

Torrent Pharma's bottom line surged 20% during the quarter ended June 30, 2025.

29 Jul 2025, 09:43 AM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Shares of Torrent Pharma rose as much as 2.61% to Rs 3,717.50 apiece. (Source: Pixabay)</p></div>
Shares of Torrent Pharma rose as much as 2.61% to Rs 3,717.50 apiece. (Source: Pixabay)

Shares of Torrent Pharmaceutical Ltd. rose over 2% on Tuesday to hit a fresh life high after its first-quarter results for fiscal 2025-26 were released. The company's bottom line surged 20% during the quarter ended June 30, 2025.

The Ahmedabad-based drug maker's profit soared to Rs 548 crore for the April-June period, against Rs 457 crore for the same period last year, according to an exchange filing on Monday.

The revenue from Torrent Pharma's Germany business climbed 9% to Rs 308 crore for the first quarter. Its Brazil portfolio recorded a rise in its top line to Rs 218 crore during the April-June period, denoting a 11% surge.

Meanwhile, Citi Research increased the price target for Torrent Pharmaceuticals to Rs 4,380 from Rs 4,000, on healthy and in-line quarter and solid traction across the markets. The brokerage maintained a 'buy' rating for the firm.

ALSO READ

Torrent Pharma Q1 Review: Citi Hikes Target Price — Here's Why
Opinion
Torrent Pharma Q1 Review: Citi Hikes Target Price — Here's Why
Read More

Torrent Pharma Share Price

Torrent Pharma Share Price Hits Life High After Citi Hikes Price Target Post Q1 Results

Shares of Torrent Pharma rose as much as 2.61% to Rs 3,717.50 apiece. They pared gains to trade 2.35% higher at Rs 3,708.20 apiece, as of 9:30 a.m. This compares to a 0.04% advance in the NSE Nifty 50.

The stock has risen 15.55% in the last 12 months and 10.12% year-to-date. Total traded volume so far in the day stood at 0.26 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 62.71.

Out of 32 analysts tracking the company, 20 maintain a 'buy' rating, 10 recommend a 'hold' and two suggest 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies an upside of 4.2%.

ALSO READ

Stock Market LIVE: Nifty, Sensex Trade Mixed; IndusInd Bank, BEL Share Prices Fall
Opinion
Stock Market LIVE: Nifty, Sensex Trade Mixed; IndusInd Bank, BEL Share Prices Fall
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT