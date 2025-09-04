Torrent Pharma Announces Open Offer To Acquire Rs 6,843-Crore Stake In JB Chemicals

Torrent Pharmaceutical Ltd announced on Thursday an open offer to acquire a stake worth Rs 6,843 crore in JB Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

The move comes after the company announced earlier this year that it will acquire a controlling stake in JB Chemicals from global investment firm KKR in a deal valued at Rs 25,689 crore on a fully diluted basis.

The Ahmedabad-based firm will acquire 26% stake in the company at a price of Rs 1,639.18 per share, according to the exchange filing on Thursday.

On July 18, Ahmedabad-based Torrent Pharmaceuticals had sought fair trade regulator CCI's clearance to acquire a majority stake in in JB Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals in a Rs 19,500-crore deal. The company on Aug. 10 also submitted an application to the Competition Commission of South Africa to obtain the necessary approval.