Top Wall Street Bull Says US Stocks To Pause Briefly After Run

A stronger-than-expected economy and expectations that the Federal Reserve would pivot to monetary easing propelled a 24% rally in the S&P 500 in 2023. Stoltzfus was among few to correctly predict the US benchmark would soar in 2023 and he’s staying optimistic, tipping the index to hit 5,200 before 2024 is out. That ties with Fundstrat’s Tom Lee for the most bullish forecast among strategists tracked by Bloomberg.