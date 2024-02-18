Top Investors Share The Toughest Lessons They Had To Learn

In 2002, I pitched a well-known public pension in the US for a fund on Japan corporate engagement—working with companies to convince them to change and boost value. I received $200 million of seed money, which I grew to about $3 billion. The global financial crisis came, the pension fund pulled their money in 2008, and we had to dissolve the fund. I regret that I stopped the strategy I had been developing. We had investments where the share price tripled a few years later, and one that was later bought out—we could have grown faster and become the KKR & Co. of Japan. Today corporate engagement is a very popular strategy in Japan. This regret inspired me to not give up on ideas and convictions that I know will play out.