Five Stocks To Buy: Ambuja Cements, Fortis Healthcare, GMDC, Paytm, SAIL
Stocks from mining, healthcare, financial technology, and infrastructure made it to the suggestions for Wednesday's session.
Gujarat Mineral Development Corp, Ambuja Cements Ltd., Steel Authority of India Ltd., Fortis Healthcare Ltd., and One 97 Communication Ltd. are the top picks of brokerages for Wednesday's trading session.
Kotak Securities Equity Research Head Shrikant Chouhan, Angel One Senior Analyst Sneha Seth, and Nirmal Bang Institution's Technical Research Assistant Vice President Swati Hotkar shared their views on the stocks.
GMDC
Chouhan suggested a "buy" for the stock. The target price for the counter is Rs 490 apiece, which implies a 6.8% upside from Tuesday's close. The stop loss is at Rs 444.
One analyst tracking the company suggested a "sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies a downside of 48.2%.
Paytm
One 97 Communication has a "buy" recommendation from Kotak Securities. The target price for the stock is Rs 1,095 apiece, implying a 4% upside from Tuesday's close price.
Out of 19 analysts tracking the company, 10 maintain a "buy" rating, five recommend a "hold" and four suggest "sell", according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies a downside of 0.3%.
Fortis Healthcare
Seth suggested a "buy" for Fortis Healthcare Ltd. The target price for the stock is Rs 840 apiece, which implies a 3.8% upside from Tuesday's close price. The stop loss is at Rs 795 apiece.
Out of 15 analysts tracking the company, 14 maintain a "buy" rating, and one suggests "sell", according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies a downside of 0.5%.
SAIL
Seth also has a "buy" rating for Steel Authority of India. The target price for the stock is Rs 143 apiece, which implies a 5.3% upside from Tuesday's close. The stop loss is at Rs 135 apiece.
Out of 28 analysts tracking the company, five maintain a "buy" rating, 11 recommend a "hold" and 12 suggest "sell", according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies a downside of 8.5%.
Ambuja Cements
Nirmal Bang's Swati Hotkar suggests a "buy" for Ambuja Cements. The target price for the stock is Rs 660, which implies a 6.7% upside from Tuesday's closing price. The stop loss is at Rs 600.
Out of 45 analysts tracking the company, 34 maintain a "buy" rating, eight recommend a "hold" and three suggest "sell", according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies an upside of 0.4%.
Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by the investment advisers are of their own and not of NDTV Profit. NDTV Profit advises readers to consult their financial advisers before investment.