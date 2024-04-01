Top 10 Stock Ideas For FY25
List of top 10 stocks, which could yield market-beating returns in fiscal 2025.
Major Indian equity indices continued their record winning streak ar the start of fiscal 2025. And, while broader markets have shown strength in the last 12 months, Indian broking and equity advisory firms see value in ideas that could further prove to be big movers in the new fiscal.
This is a list of what broking houses pick as their top bets, which could outperform Indian markets over the next 12 months.
HDFC Securities On The Federal Bank Ltd.
'Buy' rating, Target price Rs 190
Differentiated fintech ecosystem partnerships to gain market share in relatively high-yield segments.
High-yield segments to drive productivity on both sides of its balance sheet.
Bank appears on track to deliver its targeted RoA of 1.4% over FY24-25.
Best-in-class mid-sized bank with a visible pathway to emerge as a top-tier bank in the medium term.
Sharekhan BNP Paribas On DLF Ltd.
'Buy' rating, Target price Rs 1,110
Expected to benefit from strong residential demand in its key NCR market.
Strong launch pipeline of 32 million square feet, with a revenue potential of almost Rs 79,000 crore, which it targets to launch over the next 2-3 years.
Company is targeting to launch 10 million square feet in FY25, with a revenue potential of Rs 32,000 crore.
Its rental portfolio is gradually witnessing increased physical occupancies.
Kotak Securities On Cello World Ltd.
'Buy' rating, Fair value Rs 950
Cello World is a leading consumerware company, with a wide range of products spanning consumerware, stationery and moulded furniture.
Diverse portfolio with 15,000+ SKUs and expertise in introducing new products and designs.
Expect earnings per share to grow by 17.4% in FY25E and 17.8% in FY26E.
Ventura Securities On Wockhardt Ltd.
'Buy' rating, Target price Rs 800
Positioned as one of the top three Indian generic companies in the U.K.
Its partnership with Serum to distribute 150 million doses of various vaccines in the U.K. is enhancing its footprint in Europe.
Company on path to revitalise its operations and is restructuring its activities in the U.S.
Geojit Financial Services On Hero Motocorp Ltd.
'Buy' rating, Target price Rs 5,450
With new premium launches, prudent investment and attractive product portfolio, the company is set to benefit from favourable economic indicators.
Company received more than 13,000 bookings for its flagship motorcycle, Karizma XMR. Also, it commenced deliveries of its new premium motorcycle, Harley-Davidson X440, across the country.
The company’s focus on Parts Accessories and Merchandise business has led to the business crossing an annualised revenue of Rs 5,000 crore.
Prabhudas Lilladher On BEML Ltd.
'Buy' rating, Target price Rs 3,345
BEML is in a sweet spot to capitalise on “Make-in-India” and the country’s flourishing metro, railway and defence capex.
Company’s prospects to be led by defence order pipeline of Rs 40,000 crore and near-term order potential of Rs 10,000 crore in metro projects.
Company also has an opportunity to be part of Rs 36,500 crore worth of orders for rolling stock in Vande Bharat trains.
Revenue scale-up to lead to significant margin expansion.
AUM Capital On Jio Financial Services Ltd.
'Buy' rating, Target price Rs 425
Company has a huge database from telecommunications and retail at its disposal and is the third-largest financial services company.
Company aims to go big into non-lending financial businesses like life/ general insurance and asset management.
Company is likely to attract new investors and strategic partners and could see value unlocking.
It has a strong leadership base with KV Kamath, Hitesh Sethia and Charanjit Singh Attra at the helm.
Hem Securities On Chalet Hotels Ltd.
'Buy' rating, Target price Rs 1,100
Company is focused on remaining at the forefront of growth, with addition of 498 keys and 0.7 million square feet of office space in the operating portfolio in last 12 months.
Company also working in direction of building up a pipeline to increase hospitality keys by ~29% and office pipeline by ~2.7 times by FY27 from current levels.
Company’s operating efficiencies and margin among best as there is improvement in adjusted Ebitda margin from ~40.41% in FY23 to 42.69% in 9M FY24.
Better than industry headcount metrics, with average staff-to-room ratio ranges from 1.1 to 2.1 for 4-star to 5-star deluxe, while this ratio in the company’s case is 0.93.
Arihant Capital Markets On Sanghvi Movers Ltd.
'Buy' rating, Target price Rs 2,000
Largest crane rental company of India and Asia, with almost 400 crane portfolio.
High margin EPC of wind and infrastructure businesses will have 30% share in coming year.
Company is exploring opportunities in export markets.
Markets currently seeing a crane shortage and company has been seeing huge demand.
SBICaps Securities On Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.
'Buy' rating, Target price Rs 2,319
Company witnessed improved earnings in Q3 and seems to have turned a corner in performance.
Expect strength in SUV and tractor segment to continue to yield results.
Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by the investment advisers on NDTV Profit are of their own and not of NDTV Profit. NDTV Profit advises users to consult with their own financial or investment adviser before taking any investment decision.