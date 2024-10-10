Top 10 Most-Valued Firms Lose Nearly Rs 9,400 Crore In Market Cap, Led By Infosys And TCS

The top 10 most-valued firms lost a cumulative Rs 9,452 crore in market valuation on Thursday, with Infosys Ltd. and Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. emerging as the biggest losers.

Infosys lost Rs 14,615 crore, thereby ending the day with a market capitalisation of Rs 7.96 lakh crore, while TCS ended with a market cap of loss of Rs 9,063 crore at Rs 15.29 lakh crore.