Top 10 Most-Valued Firms Lose Nearly Rs 9,400 Crore In Market Cap, Led By Infosys And TCS

RIL lost a market value of Rs 4,553 crore to end at Rs 18.55 lakh crore. HUL also lost nearly Rs 3,277 crore, dragging down its market cap to Rs 6.47 lakh crore.

10 Oct 2024, 06:55 PM IST
The top 10 most-valued firms lost a cumulative Rs 9,452 crore in market valuation on Thursday, with Infosys Ltd. and Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. emerging as the biggest losers.

Infosys lost Rs 14,615 crore, thereby ending the day with a market capitalisation of Rs 7.96 lakh crore, while TCS ended with a market cap of loss of Rs 9,063 crore at Rs 15.29 lakh crore.

Benchmark equity indices of India closed with little gains on Thursday as the markets look forward to the earnings of the country's largest IT services firm, TCS, to be released later in the day. Inflation data from the US after market hours will also be a key monitorable.

Intraday, the NSE Nifty 50 and S&P BSE Sensex rose around 0.6%. The Nifty ended 0.07%, or 16.50 points, up at 24,998.45 and Sensex advanced 0.18%, or 144.3 points, to close at 81,611.4.

HDFC Bank Ltd. and ITC Ltd. were among the top gainers, gaining Rs 21,245 crore and Rs 1,626 crore, respectively.

Reliance Industries Ltd. lost a market value of Rs 4,553 crore to end at Rs 18.55 lakh crore. Hindustan Unilever Ltd. also lost nearly Rs 3,277 crore, dragging down its market cap to Rs 6.47 lakh crore.

RIL remained the most valued firm, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank Ltd., Bharti Airtel Ltd., ICICI Bank Ltd., Infosys, SBI, HUL, ITC Ltd. and HCL Technologies Ltd.

