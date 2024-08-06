Top 10 Most Valued Firms Lose Rs 7,900 Crore Market Cap As SBI, Bharti Airtel Drag

The top 10 most valued firms together lost Rs 7,931 crore in market valuation on Tuesday as State Bank of India and Bharti Airtel Ltd. dragged. HDFC Bank Ltd. and ICICI Bank Ltd. were also among the losers for the day.

The benchmark equity indices fell for the third consecutive session on Tuesday and closed at the lowest level in over a month, as they erased all their morning gains in the second half of the session.

The NSE Nifty 50 fell 63.05 points, or 0.26%, to end at 23,992.55, while the S&P BSE Sensex closed 166.33 points, or 0.21%, down at 78,593.07. During the day, the Nifty had risen as much as 1.36% and the Sensex had jumped 1.39%.