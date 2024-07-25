Top 10 Most Valued Firms Lose Rs 4,086 Crore Market Cap As ICICI Bank, ITC Drag

The top 10 most valued firms together lost Rs 4,086 crore in market valuation on Thursday, with private lender ICICI Bank Ltd. and ITC Ltd. emerging as the biggest losers. However, Larsen & Toubro Ltd., HDFC Bank Ltd., and Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. remained the gainers for the day.

The benchmark equity indices ended little changed on Thursday, as shares of Tata Motors Ltd. and HDFC Bank helped erase losses after a lower opening.

The NSE Nifty 50 ended 7.40 points, or 0.03%, lower at 24,406.10, and the S&P BSE Sensex closed 109.08 points, or 0.14%, down at 80,039.80.