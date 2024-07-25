Top 10 Most Valued Firms Lose Rs 4,086 Crore Market Cap As ICICI Bank, ITC Drag
Among the top 10 valued firms, L&T gained the most, with its market cap rising by Rs 14,095 crore to Rs 4.97 lakh crore.
The top 10 most valued firms together lost Rs 4,086 crore in market valuation on Thursday, with private lender ICICI Bank Ltd. and ITC Ltd. emerging as the biggest losers. However, Larsen & Toubro Ltd., HDFC Bank Ltd., and Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. remained the gainers for the day.
The benchmark equity indices ended little changed on Thursday, as shares of Tata Motors Ltd. and HDFC Bank helped erase losses after a lower opening.
The NSE Nifty 50 ended 7.40 points, or 0.03%, lower at 24,406.10, and the S&P BSE Sensex closed 109.08 points, or 0.14%, down at 80,039.80.
Among the top 10 valued firms, L&T gained the most, with its market cap rising by Rs 14,095 crore to Rs 4.97 lakh crore after the company announced its Q1 earnings.
ICICI Bank lost Rs 18,378 crore, bringing its market value to Rs 8.39 lakh crore, while ITC lost Rs 4,803 crore, thereby ending the day with a market value of Rs 6.11 lakh crore.
HDFC Bank gained Rs 9,642 crore, bringing its market value to Rs 12.27 lakh crore, while TCS gained Rs 9,513 crore, thereby ending the day with a market value of Rs 15.85 lakh crore.
Reliance Industries was the most valued firm, followed by Tata Consultancy Services, HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel Ltd., ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, Infosys Ltd., Hindustan Unilever Ltd., ITC, and L&T.