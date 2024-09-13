Top 10 Most-Valued Firms Lose Rs 34,308 Crore In Market Cap Led By RIL, Bharti Airtel

The top 10 most-valued firms together lost Rs 34,308 crore in market valuation on Friday, with Reliance Industries Ltd. and Bharti Airtel Ltd. emerging as the biggest losers.

State Bank of India and Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. were among the gainers for the day.

The Nifty ended 32.40 points or 0.13%, lower at 25,356.50 and the Sensex settled 71.77 points or 0.09%, lower at 82,890.94. Intraday, the Nifty declined as much as 0.38% to 25,292.45, while the Sensex fell 0.37% to 82,653.22.

RIL lost Rs 8,863.22 crore in market capitalisation to touch Rs 19.93 lakh crore and Bharti Airtel lost Rs 8,280.22 crore, with its market valuation falling to Rs 9.28 lakh crore.

Hindustan Unilever Ltd., ITC Ltd., Larsen & Toubro Ltd., Infosys Ltd. and HDFC Bank Ltd. were the other losers in the session.