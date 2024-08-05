Top 10 Most Valued Firms Lose Rs 2.58 Lakh Crore Market Cap As RIL, TCS Drag

The top 10 most valued firms together lost Rs 2,58,376 lakh crore in market valuation on Monday, as Reliance Industries Ltd. and Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. dragged. State Bank of India and HDFC Bank Ltd. were also among the losers for the day.

The Indian benchmark indices ended at over a month-low on Monday as Reliance Industries and HDFC Bank declined. The NSE Nifty 50 ended 662.10 points, or 2.68%, lower at 24,055.60, which is the lowest since June 28. The S&P BSE Sensex closed 2,222.55 points, or 2.74%, down at 78,759.40, which is the lowest level since June 26.