Top 10 Most Valued Firms Lose Rs 2.58 Lakh Crore Market Cap As RIL, TCS Drag
The top 10 most valued firms together lost Rs 2,58,376 lakh crore in market valuation on Monday, as Reliance Industries Ltd. and Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. dragged. State Bank of India and HDFC Bank Ltd. were also among the losers for the day.
The Indian benchmark indices ended at over a month-low on Monday as Reliance Industries and HDFC Bank declined. The NSE Nifty 50 ended 662.10 points, or 2.68%, lower at 24,055.60, which is the lowest since June 28. The S&P BSE Sensex closed 2,222.55 points, or 2.74%, down at 78,759.40, which is the lowest level since June 26.
RIL lost Rs 69,454 crore, taking its market capitalisation to Rs 19.59 lakh crore, while TCS lost Rs 45,024 crore, taking its market cap to Rs 15.22 lakh crore.
The valuation of SBI fell by Rs 33,780 crore to Rs 7.22 lakh crore. HDFC Bank also lost Rs 32,723 crore, taking its market capitalisation to Rs 12.26 lakh crore.
Hindustan Unilever Ltd. was the only gainer in the session, with its market cap rising by Rs 6,449 crore to Rs 6.39 lakh crore.
Reliance Industries remained the most valued firm, followed by Tata Consultancy Services, HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel Ltd., ICICI Bank Ltd., State Bank of India, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever Ltd., ITC Ltd., and Larsen & Toubro Ltd.