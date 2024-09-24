Top 10 Most-Valued Firms Lose Rs 19,149 Crore In Market Cap, Drag By HUL, Reliance Industries.
The top 10 most-valued firms lost cumulatively Rs 19,149 crore in market valuation on Tuesday, with Hindustan Unilever Ltd. and Reliance Industries Ltd. emerging as the biggest losers.
State Bank of India Ltd., ICICI Bank Ltd., and ITC were also among the losers in today’s session.
HUL lost Rs 18,326 crore in market capitalisation to Rs 6.93 lakh crore and Reliance Industries lost Rs 5,412 crore with its market cap losing to Rs 20.15 lakh crore.
The NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex settled at the highest closing level for the second consecutive sessions in a row, as Bharti Airtel Ltd. and HDFC Bank Ltd. led gains. The indices rose to new intraday highs for four days in a row.
The Nifty 50 ended 148.10 points, or 0.57% higher at 25,939.05, and the Sensex ended up 384.30 points, or 0.45% at 84,928.61.
During the session, Nifty rose as much as 0.64% to 25,956.00, and Sensex was up 0.52% at 84,980.53.
The market capitalisation of HDFC Bank Ltd. gained 6,276 crores to 13.45 lakh crores. Bharti Airtel Ltd. also gains nearly Rs 3528 crore, taking its market cap to Rs 9.99 lakh crore.
RIL remained the most valued firm, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank Ltd., Airtel, ICICI Bank, Infosys, SBI, Hindustan Unilever Ltd., ITC and L&T.