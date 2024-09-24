Top 10 Most-Valued Firms Lose Rs 19,149 Crore In Market Cap, Drag By HUL, Reliance Industries.

HUL lost Rs 18,326 crore in market capitalisation to Rs 6.93 lakh crore and Reliance Industries lost Rs 5,412 crore with its market cap losing to Rs 20.15 lakh crore.

The NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex settled at the highest closing level for the second consecutive sessions in a row, as Bharti Airtel Ltd. and HDFC Bank Ltd. led gains. The indices rose to new intraday highs for four days in a row.

The Nifty 50 ended 148.10 points, or 0.57% higher at 25,939.05, and the Sensex ended up 384.30 points, or 0.45% at 84,928.61.

During the session, Nifty rose as much as 0.64% to 25,956.00, and Sensex was up 0.52% at 84,980.53.