Top 10 Most-Valued Firms Lose Over Rs 47,000 Crore In Market Cap, Led By RIL, SBI
TCS and ICICI Bank emerged as the top gainers in the session, gaining Rs 10,293 crore and Rs 4,755 crore respectively.
The country's top 10 most-valued firms lost a cumulative market valuation of over approximately Rs 47,805 crore on Thursday, with Reliance Industries Ltd. and State Bank of India emerging as the biggest losers.
RIL lost Rs 28,687 crore in market cap to Rs 16.5 lakh crore and SBI lost Rs 19,723 crore in market cap to Rs 6.96 lakh crore.
The market cap of ITC Ltd. declined Rs 12,945 crore to Rs 5.71 lakh crore. Hindustan Unilever Ltd. lost Rs 6,191 crore in market cap to Rs 5.6 lakh crore.
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. and ICICI Bank Ltd. emerged as the top gainers in the session, gaining Rs 10,293 crore and Rs 4,755 crore respectively. Infosys Ltd. and HCL Technologies Ltd. gained Rs 3,840 crore and Rs 3,459 crore respectively.
RIL remained the most-valued firm, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel Ltd., ICICI Bank, Infosys, SBI, HUL, ITC and HCLTech.
The benchmark equity indices resumed their declines on Thursday to record their lowest closing in more than five months as sentiment around the globe weakened due to the Russia-Ukraine tensions and as investors assessed Nvidia's quarterly results.
The NSE Nifty 50 ended 168.60 points or 0.72% lower at 23,349.90 and the BSE Sensex closed 422.59 points, or 0.54% down at 77,155.79. During the day, both Nifty and Sensex fell around 1% to hit their lowest since June 10 and June 24, respectively.
The market breadth was skewed in favour of the sellers as 2,735 stocks declined, 1,235 advanced and 95 remained unchanged on the BSE. The BSE MidCap and the SmallCap ended 0.37% and 0.67% lower respectively.
Most of the Indian tech stocks, however, rose. The Nifty IT was among the two sectoral indices on the NSE that gained along with Realty.