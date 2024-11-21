Top 10 Most-Valued Firms Lose Over Rs 47,000 Crore In Market Cap, Led By RIL, SBI

The country's top 10 most-valued firms lost a cumulative market valuation of over approximately Rs 47,805 crore on Thursday, with Reliance Industries Ltd. and State Bank of India emerging as the biggest losers.

RIL lost Rs 28,687 crore in market cap to Rs 16.5 lakh crore and SBI lost Rs 19,723 crore in market cap to Rs 6.96 lakh crore.

The market cap of ITC Ltd. declined Rs 12,945 crore to Rs 5.71 lakh crore. Hindustan Unilever Ltd. lost Rs 6,191 crore in market cap to Rs 5.6 lakh crore.