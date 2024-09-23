Top 10 Most-Valued Firms Gain Rs 51,000 Crore In Market Cap, Led By Bharti Airtel, SBI

The NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex settled at the highest closing level for the third consecutive session in a row, as Bharti Airtel Ltd. and HDFC Bank Ltd. led gains. The indices rose to new intraday highs for four days in a row.

The Nifty 50 ended 148.10 points, or 0.57% higher at 25,939.05, and the Sensex ended up 384.30 points, or 0.45% at 84,928.61.

During the session, Nifty rose as much as 0.64% to 25,956.00, and Sensex was up 0.52% at 84,980.53.