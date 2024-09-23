Top 10 Most-Valued Firms Gain Rs 51,000 Crore In Market Cap, Led By Bharti Airtel, SBI

NDTV ProfitMarketsTop 10 Most-Valued Firms Gain Rs 51,000 Crore In Market Cap, Led By Bharti Airtel, SBI
23 Sep 2024, 06:18 PM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
The top 10 most-valued firms gained cumulative Rs 51,151 crore in market valuation on Monday, with Bharti Airtel Ltd and State Bank of India Ltd emerging as the biggest gainers. HDFC Bank Ltd., Hindustan Unilever Ltd., Reliance Industries Ltd., and ITC were also among the gainers in today’s session.

Bharti Airtel gained Rs 22,422 crore in market capitalisation to Rs 9.96 lakh crore and SBI gained Rs 16,867 crore with its market cap gain to Rs 7.14 lakh crore.

The NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex settled at the highest closing level for the third consecutive session in a row, as Bharti Airtel Ltd. and HDFC Bank Ltd. led gains. The indices rose to new intraday highs for four days in a row.

The Nifty 50 ended 148.10 points, or 0.57% higher at 25,939.05, and the Sensex ended up 384.30 points, or 0.45% at 84,928.61.

During the session, Nifty rose as much as 0.64% to 25,956.00, and Sensex was up 0.52% at 84,980.53.

The market capitalisation of ICICI Bank Ltd. lost 11,574 crores to 9.30 lakh crore. Tata Consultancy Services Ltd also lost nearly Rs 6,820 crore, taking its market cap to Rs 15.43 lakh crore.

RIL remained the most valued firm, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank Ltd., Airtel, ICICI Bank, Infosys, SBI, Hindustan Unilever Ltd., ITC and L&T.

