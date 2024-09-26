Top 10 Most-Valued Firms Gain Rs 43,529 Crore In Market Cap, Led By Reliance Industries, HUL.

The top 10 most-valued firms gained cumulative Rs 43,529 crore in market valuation on Thursday, with Reliance Industries Ltd and Hindustan Unilever Ltd emerging as the biggest gainers.

State Bank of India Ltd., Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., ITC Ltd., Bharti Airtel and ICICI Bank were also among the gainers in today’s session.

Reliance Industries gained Rs 13,599 crore in market capitalisation to Rs 20.35 lakh crore and HUL gained Rs 9.856 crore with its market cap gain to Rs 7.02 lakh crore.