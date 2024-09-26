Top 10 Most-Valued Firms Gain Rs 43,529 Crore In Market Cap, Led By Reliance Industries, HUL.

The top 10 most-valued firms gained cumulative Rs 43,529 crore in market valuation on Thursday, with Reliance Industries Ltd and Hindustan Unilever Ltd emerging as the biggest gainers.
State Bank of India Ltd., Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., ITC Ltd., Bharti Airtel and ICICI Bank were also among the gainers in today’s session.
Reliance Industries gained Rs 13,599 crore in market capitalisation to Rs 20.35 lakh crore and HUL gained Rs 9.856 crore with its market cap gain to Rs 7.02 lakh crore.
The NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex extended their record run to the sixth session intraday on Thursday, led by gains in Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. and Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. The benchmarks have been touching fresh highs since Sept. 19 and robbed the charm of new highs from market participants.
The Nifty 50 ended 211.90 points, or 0.81% higher at 26,216.05, and the Sensex ended 666.25 points, or 0.78% higher at 85,836.12. Nifty settled at its highest closing level for the fifth straight session.
The market capitalisation of L&T Ltd. lost 4,653 crores to 5.16 lakh crore. HDFC Bank Ltd also lost nearly Rs 836 crore, taking its market cap to Rs 13.52 lakh crore.