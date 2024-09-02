Top 10 Most-Valued Firms Gain Rs 4,308 Crore In Market Cap, Led By ITC, RIL

India's top 10 most-valuable firms collectively gained Rs 4,308.4 crore in market valuation on Monday, with ITC Ltd., Reliance Industries Ltd., Infosys Ltd. and State Bank of India leading the way. Larsen & Toubro Ltd., HDFC Bank Ltd., Bharti Airtel Ltd. and Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. were among the losers in the session.

ITC gained Rs 10,175.1 crore, taking its market capitalisation to Rs 6.36 lakh crore, and RIL added Rs 8,964.7 crore, raising its market cap to Rs 20.5 lakh crore. Infosys Ltd., SBI, Hindustan Unilever Ltd. and ICICI Bank Ltd. were also among the gainers on the day.

India's benchmark stock indices recorded their best closing on Monday, with the NSE Nifty 50 extending gains for the 13th consecutive session—its longest run in decades—and the S&P BSE Sensex rising for the 10th consecutive session.

The Nifty closed 42.80 points or 0.17%, higher at 25,278.70, and the Sensex closed 194.07 points or 0.24%, up at 82,559.84. Intraday, the Nifty hit a new record high of 25,333.60 and the Sensex touched a fresh lifetime high of 82,725.28.