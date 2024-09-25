Top 10 Most-Valued Firms Gain Rs 23,283.47 Crore In Market Cap, Led By HDFC Bank, RIL

The top 10 most-valued firms gained cumulative Rs 23,283.47 crore in market valuation on Wednesday, with HDFC Bank Ltd., Reliance Industries Ltd., ICICI Bank Ltd., emerging as the biggest gainers. While, State Bank of India and Hindustan Unilever Ltd., were the losers for the day.

HDFC Bank gained Rs 8,977.58 crore in market capitalisation to Rs 13.54 lakh crore and RIL added Rs 6,292.21 crore with its market cap gain to Rs 20.21 lakh crore.

ICICI Bank Ltd., ITC Ltd., Bharti Airtel Ltd., TCS Ltd., Infosys Ltd., and L&T were the other gainers for the day.

The Nifty 50 ended 63.75 points, or 0.25% higher at 26,004.15, and the Sensex ended up 255.83 points, or 0.30% at 85,169.87. Nifty ended at the highest closing level for the fourth session in a row.

In the last few minutes of the trade, the index gained 0.36% to a record high of 26,032.80, and Sensex rose 0.39% to a fresh high of 85,247.42.

Earlier in the day, the Nifty 50 declined 0.27% to 25,871.35, and the Sensex had fallen 0.20% to 84,743.04.