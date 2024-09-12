Top 10 Most-Valued Firms Gain Rs 1.47 lakh Crore In Market Cap Led By RIL, Bharti Airtel

The top 10 most-valued firms gained a cumulative of Rs 1,47,372 crore in market valuation on Thursday, with Reliance Industries Ltd. and Bharti Airtel emerging as the ones to profit the most.

State Bank of India, Hindustan Unilever Ltd., HDFC Bank Ltd. and ITC Ltd. were among the other companies to benefit from the rally.

RIL gained Rs 33,829 crore, taking its market capitalisation to Rs 19.97 lakh crore and Bharti Airtel gained by Rs 31,982 crore with its market cap reaching Rs 9.29 lakh crore.

India's benchmark equity indices ended at fresh closing highs on Thursday, as the markets rose sharply in the last hour of trade, led by rallies in metal, auto, and banking stocks.

The NSE Nifty 50 ended 470.45 points or 1.89% higher at 25,388.90, while the S&P BSE Sensex closed 1,439.55 points or 1.77% higher at 82,962.71, recording new highs.