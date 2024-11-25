Top 10 Most-Valued Firms Gain Over Rs 1.65 Lakh Crore In Market Cap, Led By RIL, TCS

The country's top 10 most-valued firms gain a cumulative market valuation of over approximately Rs 1.65 lakh crore on Monday, with Reliance Industries Ltd. and Tata Consultancy Services emerging as the biggest gainers.

Reliance Industries gained Rs 34,573 crore in market cap to Rs 17.46 lakh crore, and Tata Consultancy Services Ltd gained Rs 27,280 crore in market cap to Rs 15.63 lakh crore.

All top 10 most-valued firms gained market capitalisation in today’s session, barring IT major Infosys Ltd who ended in the red in today’s trading session.

The IT major Infosys lost 4,671 crores in market capitalization to Rs 7.85 lakh crore.